LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.31.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

