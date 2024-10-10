Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 1,326,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,115. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after buying an additional 166,167 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

