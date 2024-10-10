Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.48), with a volume of 813556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.91).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 6.3 %
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.