Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.48), with a volume of 813556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 667.48. The firm has a market cap of £316.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9,852.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

