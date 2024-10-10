Litecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $215.56 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $64.58 or 0.00106744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $215.56 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010059 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,069,187 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
