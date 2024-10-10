Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 10214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

Livermore Investments Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livermore Investments Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. Livermore Investments Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

