Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

