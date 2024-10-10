Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of LUNA opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.58. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 539,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 672.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,547 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.