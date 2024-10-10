Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 8852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9692308 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

