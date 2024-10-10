Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.48 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 371.90 ($4.87). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 371.90 ($4.87), with a volume of 5,377,181 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.28).
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
