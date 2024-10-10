Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.54. 7,655,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,685. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

