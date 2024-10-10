Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.04%.

In other news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $68,554.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,623 shares of company stock valued at $300,483. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

