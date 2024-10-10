Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as high as C$14.06. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 29,896 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leede Jones Gable upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.66 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 35.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1957295 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

