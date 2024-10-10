MELD Trading Up 13.6% This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $57.25 million and $842,964.96 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01436099 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $692,516.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

