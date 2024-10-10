MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2,032.89 and last traded at $2,032.89. Approximately 44,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 352,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,047.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,997.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,737.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

