MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 3.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.0% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,356. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MET. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

