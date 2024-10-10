Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 416.7% in September

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.