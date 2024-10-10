MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 68.9% in September

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,375,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 354,438 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,256. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0346 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

