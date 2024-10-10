MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 161,879 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $49.19.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

