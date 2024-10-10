Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

MOLN opened at $4.91 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 730.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

