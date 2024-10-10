Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.23. 52,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average session volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Moncler Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

