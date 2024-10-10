Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MORN

Morningstar Trading Up 0.0 %

Morningstar stock opened at $335.31 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $219.45 and a 1 year high of $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,099,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.