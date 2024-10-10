MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

MTY Food Group will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million.

Shares of MTY opened at C$46.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$40.45 and a 12 month high of C$60.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

