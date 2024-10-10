MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million.

Shares of MTY opened at C$46.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$40.45 and a 12 month high of C$60.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

