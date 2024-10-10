MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MVO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.75. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

