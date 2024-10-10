NEM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.71 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. NEM has a market cap of $154.60 million and $6.71 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

