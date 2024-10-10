Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 2.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $590.00 to $650.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $718.59 and last traded at $717.46. Approximately 832,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,657,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.92.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.71.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $680.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.42. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

