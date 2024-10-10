Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading 6.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 675,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 643,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

NMRA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,011.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,758 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

