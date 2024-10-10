Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,638.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DV opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
