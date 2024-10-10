Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during trading on Thursday. Nippon Ceramic has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.
About Nippon Ceramic
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Ceramic
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.