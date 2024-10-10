Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during trading on Thursday. Nippon Ceramic has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

