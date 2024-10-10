NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of NLS Pharmaceutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 19.62% of NLS Pharmaceutics worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 65,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,645. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.