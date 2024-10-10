Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.