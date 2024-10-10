Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NRIX

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,870.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $246,848.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,045.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,870.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.