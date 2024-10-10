Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 32.00 and last traded at 32.42. 52,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 102,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at 34.09.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of 38.13.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.