OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 225024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OSW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,316. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

