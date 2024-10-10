OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 61,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 87,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPAL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

The firm has a market cap of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. Analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

