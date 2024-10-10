Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 42863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.08 million for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

