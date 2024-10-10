Osmosis Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $340.97 million and $8.48 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,886,733 coins and its circulating supply is 687,571,490 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
