Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $971,600.00, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0018 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

