Patrick Triggs Purchases 300,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Patrick Triggs bought 94,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,530.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Patrick Triggs acquired 94,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$4,700.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Patrick Triggs bought 100,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Patrick Triggs purchased 10,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$550.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Patrick Triggs acquired 261,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Patrick Triggs bought 34,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Triggs purchased 100,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Patrick Triggs acquired 178,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,790.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of CVE HPY opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

