Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $322,354.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,785,560 shares in the company, valued at $460,480,923.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $163.59 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,801,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 751.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

