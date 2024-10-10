Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $322,354.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,785,560 shares in the company, valued at $460,480,923.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of PAYC opened at $163.59 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,801,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 751.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
