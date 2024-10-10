PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

PayPoint Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

