PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $43.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE PBF opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,193,688.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

