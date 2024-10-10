PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $8.05 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

PCM Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Dividend History for PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.