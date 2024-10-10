PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PCM Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $8.05 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.
PCM Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.