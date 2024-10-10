Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.51 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.47). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.47), with a volume of 773,953 shares traded.

Pendragon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

