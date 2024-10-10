PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PEP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.77. 2,572,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,629. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $237.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

