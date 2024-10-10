PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.
PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
