PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

