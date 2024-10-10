Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $144.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8 %

PSX opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.