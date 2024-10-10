PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.62. 40,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 139,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

