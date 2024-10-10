Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in September

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pineapple Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PEGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,533,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Pineapple Energy has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.59. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 193.08% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pineapple Energy will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pineapple Energy stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Pineapple Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

