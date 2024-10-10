Piper Sandler Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $80.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

